The Biden administration is keen to address reliance on foreign countries, such as China, and as part of a 100-day inter-agency review ordered in February, confirmed last week in a 255-page White House report that it will set up a “strike force” to fight China’s unfair trade practices and strengthen American supply chains. Photo: AP
US optimism to reshore supply chains from Asia ‘overblown’, with region’s share of global exports set to rise
- The Biden administration is keen to loosen US supply chain dependence on Asia, especially China, and has established a trade ‘strike force’ to strengthen American production
- But a new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit says companies and investors will remain deterred by North America’s lack of competitiveness compared to Asian economies
Topic | US-China relations
The Biden administration is keen to address reliance on foreign countries, such as China, and as part of a 100-day inter-agency review ordered in February, confirmed last week in a 255-page White House report that it will set up a “strike force” to fight China’s unfair trade practices and strengthen American supply chains. Photo: AP