US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo spoke earlier this month with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, following a call between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s senior economic official Liu He late last month. Photo: Bloomberg
US ‘working on’ China allowing Boeing 737 MAX to fly again, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
- The Boeing 737 MAX has returned to service in most of the Americas and Europe after two deadly crashes more than two years ago
- But China, the first country to ground the 737 MAX, has yet to lift its ban on flying the plane
Topic | US-China relations
