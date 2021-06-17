Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Hong Kong’s e-dollar study in spotlight as city’s US dollar peg remains strong

  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority has set up a working group to look into ‘legal and regulatory issues’ related to an e-Hong Kong dollar
  • Local currency’s peg to US dollar is regularly questioned amid concerns that the de facto central bank might be forced to abandon the currency board

Topic |   Digital currencies
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:33am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says it has set up a working group to study the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE