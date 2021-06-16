The US and EU have announced a five-year suspension of tariffs and agreed to focus on China’s aircraft industry. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s C919 faces new hurdle after US-Europe aviation deal, but accord unlikely to be a ‘game changer’
- After a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies, the US and EU announce a five-year suspension of tariffs and agree to focus on China’s aircraft industry
- While the agreement poses a fresh challenge to China’s C919 passenger plane, analysts say there may be limitations on what can actually be achieved
Topic | Aviation
