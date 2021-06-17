The result comes as the world’s most populous country is scrambling to deal with a demographic crisis. China’s once-a-decade census showed that the overall population reached 1.412 billion last year, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million.

Beijing responded last month by allowing couples to have up to three children , doing away with its two-child policy that took effect in 2016. The country’s workforce is expected to decline over the next decade – a trend that could weaken long-term productivity, consumer demand and innovation.

Experts have warned that if China does not address its low birth rate, the country could see a fate similar to that of Japan , where economic growth slowed as the population declined.

“The growing infertility rate may have a relatively limited impact on overall population growth, but it is still quite concerning because most of the women who are willing to have a second or third child are usually aged above 30,” said Huang Wenzhang, a non-resident senior fellow at the Centre for China & Globalisation, a Beijing think tank.

“Infertility is also occurring at a younger age, from around 40 previously to currently in the early thirties. But the higher rate may be partially due to increased preconception screenings,” he added.

He said the government should consider addressing infertility in its health care system, by helping those who are willing to give birth – an increasingly unappealing choice among many millennials and older members of Generation Z.

Qiao said the best way to combat infertility is to try to get pregnant at a younger age.

“The ideal age range is 22-28 years, or at least not more than 35 years,” according to The Lancet paper, which Qiao co-authored.

Infertility has been a neglected health issue in China for a long time, partly due to the country’s decades-long family-planning policy, the paper added.

But with the relaxation of childbirth restrictions, and as more couples put off having kids due to lifestyle changes among young adults, the prevalence of infertility is rising.

Li Yang, director of reproductive health at Amcare Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Beijing, said his hospital has seen the number of infertility cases dramatically increase in the past two years.

He said the average age of patients seeking such help is around 36, but those opting to visit public hospitals may be younger, perhaps 31 or 32. He also said there will be an inevitable increase in infertility cases as a result of the new three-child policy, as people trying to have a third child might find it is not possible as they get older.

Infertility is not just a rising problem in China. Globally, the rate increased from 11 per cent in 1997 to 15.4 per cent in 2018, according to a report by US consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The range of reasons given included an increase in the average age that couples first try to have a baby, as well as increasingly unhealthy lifestyles and environmental pollution.