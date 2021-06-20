The global minimum tax rate proposed by the Group of 7 (G7) aims to halt tax evasion and prevent countries from competing with each other by offering lower taxes. Photo: AP The global minimum tax rate proposed by the Group of 7 (G7) aims to halt tax evasion and prevent countries from competing with each other by offering lower taxes. Photo: AP
What is the G7’s global minimum tax, and how could it affect China?

  • The global minimum tax rate aims to clamp down on tax evasion and prevent countries competing by offering lower taxes to attract multinationals
  • Beijing has not released an official position on the reform, but Hong Kong has acknowledged changes to the global tax regime might restrain the city

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jun, 2021

