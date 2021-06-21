China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images
China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

China’s unemployment rate dips, but numbers mask structural problems keeping graduates out of work

  • Analysts point to several factors that are draining number of blue-collar workers
  • Anecdotal reports suggest a mismatch between jobs and skills in the economy, which could prevent jobless rate from falling further

Topic |   China jobs
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:54pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images
China’s urban jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 5 per cent in May, but the unemployment rate for recent graduates of high school and college was more than double that figure. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE