Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua
Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Hainan boosts supervision of free-trade port to prevent island becoming ‘tax haven’

  • Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to keep bad players out
  • Province reduced income tax rate for selected individuals and companies to 15 per cent last June, far lower than the mainland

Topic |   Hainan
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua
Governor Feng Fei says Hainan will strengthen supervision of business registration and operations to ensure the island’s free-trade port plan is not abused. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE