China’s railway investment in the first five months of the year dipped to 203.6 billion yuan (US$31.5 billion) – 8 per cent less than the same period a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s slowing railway investment contributing to signs that economic growth is losing steam, analysts say
- Growth in the world’s second-largest economy said to be on the decline as China clamps down on excess debt that increased as a result of coronavirus stimulus measures
- But Beijing’s fine-tuning of its policy direction ‘is a turn, but not a U-turn’
