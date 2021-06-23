“We expect more sales from reserves combined with slower underlying demand and seasonal weakness to put a lid on prices in the very near term, but we then expect a rally to new highs over the next 3+ months,” Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina said in a note.

“We would be surprised if the [administration] were to sell more than 10 per cent … of its copper reserves,” he added, estimating these to total 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes.

The copper and zinc sales will take place on an online platform belonging to state-owned miner and metals trader China Minmetals, while the aluminium auction will be on a site operated by another state-run firm, Norinco, the notices show.

The bidding hours will be from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 6pm. It was not immediately clear what the starting price in each auction would be.

Companies wishing to bid must be involved in processing and manufacturing and should register on the e-bidding platforms by 4pm on June 27, the notices said.

Breakdowns of the batches of copper, zinc and aluminium to be sold showed all of the metal had entered storage after 2008 and was currently located in warehouses across China.

Bidders are able to inspect the quality of the metal in warehouses on June 30 and July 1 provided they have put down a deposit and arranged a viewing.