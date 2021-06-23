Strict disinfection and quarantine measures amid recent coronavirus outbreaks have caused severe congestion at Shenzhen’s Yantian International Container Terminal (above). Photo: Martin Chen
Coronavirus impact on China’s exports may have been underestimated amid Guangdong outbreak, analysts say
- Some small and medium-sized enterprises across southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong are worried about losing orders to other factories in China if sporadic outbreaks persist
- Strict coronavirus-control measures in Guangdong have had a serious impact on container throughput at various ports
