Strict disinfection and quarantine measures amid recent coronavirus outbreaks have caused severe congestion at Shenzhen’s Yantian International Container Terminal (above). Photo: Martin Chen
Coronavirus impact on China’s exports may have been underestimated amid Guangdong outbreak, analysts say

  • Some small and medium-sized enterprises across southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong are worried about losing orders to other factories in China if sporadic outbreaks persist
  • Strict coronavirus-control measures in Guangdong have had a serious impact on container throughput at various ports

Cissy ZhouHe Huifeng
Cissy Zhou  and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:53pm, 23 Jun, 2021

