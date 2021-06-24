The Xinjiang region accounts for around 45 per cent of the world’s solar-grade polysilicon supply, a report by solar industry analysts found. Photo: Reuters
US bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company over Xinjiang forced labour allegations
- US Commerce Department on Wednesday ordered a ban on US imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry over forced labour allegations
- It also restricted exports to Hoshine, three other Chinese companies and the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), saying they were involved with the forced labour of Uygurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang
Topic | Xinjiang
The Xinjiang region accounts for around 45 per cent of the world’s solar-grade polysilicon supply, a report by solar industry analysts found. Photo: Reuters