G20 finance leaders are expected to endorse a global corporate tax floor aimed at preventing tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
Global minimum tax faces ‘long and rocky path’ to implementation after G20 endorsement
- Group of 7 leaders agreed in early June to a global minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent, which is expected to be endorsed by the Group of 20 next month
- But the proposal also needs to be agreed to by nearly 140 countries known as the Inclusive Framework and could take up to five years to take effect
Topic | G20
G20 finance leaders are expected to endorse a global corporate tax floor aimed at preventing tax evasion. Photo: Reuters