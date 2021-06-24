Beijing has denied all allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang, including at facilities such as this one in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Xinjiang firms blacklisted by US seen ‘shifting orders within China’ to minimise impact
- Biden administration confirms ban on US imports of metallurgical-grade silicon products from one Xinjiang company, and adds additional companies in Xinjiang to Entity List
- But one analyst says ‘Chinese companies have been preparing for any US sanctions since the trade war began’, and does not expect targeted businesses to be hard hit by latest US move
Topic | Xinjiang
Beijing has denied all allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang, including at facilities such as this one in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, Xinjiang. Photo: AP