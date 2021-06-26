Some of China’s biggest companies are targeting increasingly discerning millennial and Gen Z consumers with stand-up comedy. Photo: SCMP
Why Chinese giants JD.com, Didi, Meituan are turning to stand-up comedy to reach Gen Z and millennials
- Some of China’s biggest companies are targeting increasingly discerning millennial and Generation Z consumers with virtual comedy events
- The corporate embrace of stand-up is helping China’s burgeoning comedy scene, with open mic nights flourishing across the country
Topic | China economy
Some of China’s biggest companies are targeting increasingly discerning millennial and Gen Z consumers with stand-up comedy. Photo: SCMP