The Biden administration is increasing pressure on China over Xinjiang, where advocacy groups and a panel of United Nations experts say Uygurs have been subjected to mass arbitrary detention and forced to work against their will. Photo: AP
US ban on Xinjiang cotton may push China to open up to more imports to meet demand

  • Washington banned entry of all products using cotton from Xinjiang early this year over China’s alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uygur Muslim minority
  • Beijing may issue another batch of import quotas soon to meet rising global demand for textiles after awarding 700,000 tonnes last month, an analyst said

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:30pm, 27 Jun, 2021

