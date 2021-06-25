China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
China coal mine closures after deadly incidents likely to add to commodity pressure
- A series of deadly incidents have prompted local authorities to temporarily close coal mines the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on July 1
- But the wave of coal mining suspensions is likely to add to already high commodity prices in China that are squeezing some manufacturers
