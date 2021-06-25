China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
Commodities
Economy /  China Economy

China coal mine closures after deadly incidents likely to add to commodity pressure

  • A series of deadly incidents have prompted local authorities to temporarily close coal mines the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on July 1
  • But the wave of coal mining suspensions is likely to add to already high commodity prices in China that are squeezing some manufacturers

Topic |   Commodities
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:15pm, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
China has closed numerous coal mines after a series of disasters in the build up to the party’s centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE