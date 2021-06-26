China was the first nation to ground the Boeing 737 MAX in 2019 after two deadly crashes in five months. Photo: Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX’s return to China remains up in the air as regulatory, political hurdles persist
- Boeing said it expected the 737 MAX to be approved everywhere by the end of June, but China’s aviation authorities do ‘not trust traditional certification authorities’
- People familiar with the discussions say regulatory and political obstacles mean any resolution is still months away
Topic | Aviation
