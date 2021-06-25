Hong Kong financial secretary Paul Chan said the city would try to join RCEP to better integrate into regional industrial chains. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong financial secretary Paul Chan said the city would try to join RCEP to better integrate into regional industrial chains. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong financial secretary Paul Chan said the city would try to join RCEP to better integrate into regional industrial chains. Photo: Nora Tam
China backs Hong Kong to join RCEP trade deal in potential boost to city’s flagging logistics sector

  • China’s commerce ministry says Beijing ‘will actively support Hong Kong’s early accession’ to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
  • The 15-nation pact could boost Hong Kong’s trading and logistics sector, which has seen its share of gross domestic product steadily decline, analysts say

Topic |   Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
Cissy ZhouFrank TangOrange Wang
Cissy Zhou , Frank Tang in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 6:59pm, 25 Jun, 2021

