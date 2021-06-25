Hong Kong financial secretary Paul Chan said the city would try to join RCEP to better integrate into regional industrial chains. Photo: Nora Tam
China backs Hong Kong to join RCEP trade deal in potential boost to city’s flagging logistics sector
- China’s commerce ministry says Beijing ‘will actively support Hong Kong’s early accession’ to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
- The 15-nation pact could boost Hong Kong’s trading and logistics sector, which has seen its share of gross domestic product steadily decline, analysts say
Hong Kong financial secretary Paul Chan said the city would try to join RCEP to better integrate into regional industrial chains. Photo: Nora Tam