China-Australia relations: ‘long list of claims’ may follow Beijing’s unprecedented WTO complaint

  • That China has chosen to dispute Australia’s duties imposed years ago – in 2014, 2015 and 2019 – suggests a politically motivated ‘tit-for-tat’ response, economic expert says
  • World Trade Organization disputes take years to resolve, and many affected firms are better off ‘just eating the losses and moving on’, law professor says

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 26 Jun, 2021

