Railway wheels are seen from one of the divisions of MaSteel – one of the Chinese exporters listed in Australian anti-dumping investigations. Photo: Magang Group
China-Australia relations: ‘long list of claims’ may follow Beijing’s unprecedented WTO complaint
- That China has chosen to dispute Australia’s duties imposed years ago – in 2014, 2015 and 2019 – suggests a politically motivated ‘tit-for-tat’ response, economic expert says
- World Trade Organization disputes take years to resolve, and many affected firms are better off ‘just eating the losses and moving on’, law professor says
Topic | China-Australia relations
