Exports of Canadian canola oil and meal have continued, but an expert analysis in February estimated that disruptions had cost the industry between US$1.25 billion and US$1.9 billion due to lost sales and lower prices. Photo: AP
Canada’s canola farmers hope WTO complaint against China can ease costly blocks on seed exports
- China suspended imports of canola seeds from two firms in March 2019, while also making shipments from other Canadian firms subject to enhanced inspections
- Canada has now lodged a complaint and asked the Dispute Settlement Body at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a panel
