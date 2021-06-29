Heliostats are seen at a 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Getty Images
US ban on China’s Xinjiang solar products linked to alleged forced labour heaps pressure on supply chains
- Newly blacklisted Hoshine Silicon Industry is Xinjiang’s biggest producer of metallurgical-grade silicon, a key raw material in solar panels
- Joe Biden administration’s ban on silica-based products from the Chinese company is likely to touch many of the world’s biggest solar-grade polysilicon makers
Topic | Renewable energy
Heliostats are seen at a 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Getty Images