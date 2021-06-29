Heliostats are seen at a 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Getty Images Heliostats are seen at a 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Getty Images
Heliostats are seen at a 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Getty Images
US ban on China’s Xinjiang solar products linked to alleged forced labour heaps pressure on supply chains

  • Newly blacklisted Hoshine Silicon Industry is Xinjiang’s biggest producer of metallurgical-grade silicon, a key raw material in solar panels
  • Joe Biden administration’s ban on silica-based products from the Chinese company is likely to touch many of the world’s biggest solar-grade polysilicon makers

Harry Pearl
Updated: 1:00am, 29 Jun, 2021

