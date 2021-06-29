The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua
The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China digital currency: e-yuan launch would be ‘hard to ignore’, ex-top Japanese financial regulator says

  • China began exploring the concept of a sovereign digital currency in 2014 following the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu
  • China has already distributed some 200 million yuan (US$31 million) in digital currency as part of pilot projects across the country

Topic |   China digital currency
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua
The People’s Bank of China is leading efforts to develop a digital currency after launching several trials, whereas the Bank of Japan only began its project in April. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE