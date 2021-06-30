Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg
Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: US coal continues to fill void left by ban on Australian exports, Canberra report says

  • Philippines and Colombia – coal exporters that do not traditionally ship to China – have also seen a windfall of orders in recent months
  • Australia’s coal, meanwhile, has been redirected to countries such as India, but coronavirus outbreaks could slow shipments

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 12:00am, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg
Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE