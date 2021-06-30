Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: US coal continues to fill void left by ban on Australian exports, Canberra report says
- Philippines and Colombia – coal exporters that do not traditionally ship to China – have also seen a windfall of orders in recent months
- Australia’s coal, meanwhile, has been redirected to countries such as India, but coronavirus outbreaks could slow shipments
Topic | China-Australia relations
Coal is piled up at the Port of Newcastle in Australia, which has not shipped any coal to China in the past six months. Photo: Bloomberg