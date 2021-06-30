China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May. Photo: AFP
China economy: services sector growth slows in June
- China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 53.5 in June from 55.2 in May
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May
Topic | China manufacturing
