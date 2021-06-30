China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May. Photo: AFP China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May. Photo: AFP
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May. Photo: AFP
China economy: services sector growth slows in June

  • China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 53.5 in June from 55.2 in May
  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:31am, 30 Jun, 2021

