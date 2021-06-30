The People’s Bank of China has tried to allay fears of a potential threat to the US dollar by saying its goal is not to replace currencies, and that its efforts are aimed at domestic use. Photo: Xinhua
China digital currency: e-yuan part of ‘triangle of risks’ challenging international role of euro
- China’s plan to create a digital version of the yuan has drawn scrutiny from governments and central banks alike
- European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau urged policymakers in Europe to act quickly on their own equivalent efforts
Topic | China digital currency
The People’s Bank of China has tried to allay fears of a potential threat to the US dollar by saying its goal is not to replace currencies, and that its efforts are aimed at domestic use. Photo: Xinhua