Purchases of covered manufactured goods reached 67 per cent of the five-month target based on Chinese import data, and 65 per cent of the target based on US export data.

Energy purchases, meanwhile, showed that China met 54 per cent of the target based on Chinese import data, but just 34 per cent of the target based on US export data.

“Through May 2021, China’s total imports of covered products from the United States were [valued at] US$56.9 billion, compared with a year-to-date target of US$82 billion,” the report said.

“Over the same period, US exports to China of covered products were [valued at] US$44.4 billion, compared with a year-to-date target of US$71.3 billion.”

In May, China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion from US$28.11 billion in April. Its imports from the US rose by 40.53 per cent to US$13.11 billion in May, while exports rose by 20.6 per cent to US$44.89 billion, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

After some nine months of silence, despite the phase-one trade deal calling for top-level contact every six months, China and the US held three rounds of trade talks in late May and early June.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a "candid and constructive" exchange on May 27, which was the first time top trade negotiators from China and the US had formally spoken since Joe Biden entered the White House.

Then, on June 2, Liu also had “candid” exchanges on issues of concern with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

A further “candid and pragmatic exchange of views” took place between Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his American counterpart, Gina Raimondo, on June 10.