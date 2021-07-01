China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: WTO trade disputes rehash old question of whether China is a ‘market economy’
- One analyst calls ‘market economy’ debate a moot point, because United States and others will not treat China as such in anti-dumping cases
- The general hope is that arbitration proceedings at the World Trade Organization could serve as a forum for Beijing and Canberra to work out their differences
Topic | China-Australia relations
China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP