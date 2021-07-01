China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: WTO trade disputes rehash old question of whether China is a ‘market economy’

  • One analyst calls ‘market economy’ debate a moot point, because United States and others will not treat China as such in anti-dumping cases
  • The general hope is that arbitration proceedings at the World Trade Organization could serve as a forum for Beijing and Canberra to work out their differences

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China and Australia both filed complaints at the World Trade Organization just one day apart this week, over mutual anti-dumping duties imposed on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE