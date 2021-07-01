Beijing has called for a breakthrough in the seed industry so the country can use modern agricultural technology and equipment to improve yields. Photo: AFP Beijing has called for a breakthrough in the seed industry so the country can use modern agricultural technology and equipment to improve yields. Photo: AFP
China food security: Syngenta buyout shows Beijing’s haste to plug technology gap with foreign expertise

  • China has quickly used the agritech expertise of Switzerland-based Syngenta to meet food security goals after it bought the firm for US$43 billion in 2017
  • But acquisitions of foreign technology have become more difficult in recent years as developed countries erect barriers to China’s purchases

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:15pm, 1 Jul, 2021

