The Group of 7 advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent. The broader agreement will go to the Group of 20 major economies for political endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week. Photo: Xinhua
China among 130 countries to back global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 per cent

  • Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15 per cent could yield around US$150 billion in additional revenues annually
  • Group of 7 agreed to the rate in June, and now the broader agreement will go to the Group of 20 for political endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:09am, 2 Jul, 2021

