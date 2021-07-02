The Group of 7 advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent. The broader agreement will go to the Group of 20 major economies for political endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week. Photo: Xinhua
China among 130 countries to back global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 per cent
- Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15 per cent could yield around US$150 billion in additional revenues annually
- Group of 7 agreed to the rate in June, and now the broader agreement will go to the Group of 20 for political endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week
