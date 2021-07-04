China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus has changed China’s entertainment habits, but consumer spending is still weak
- Stagnating income growth and job losses have seen many Chinese turn to cheap online entertainment during the pandemic
- Sales revenue in China’s games market last year increased 20.71 per cent year on year to 278.69 billion yuan, according to Gamma Data
Topic | China economy
