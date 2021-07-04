China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP
China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus has changed China’s entertainment habits, but consumer spending is still weak

  • Stagnating income growth and job losses have seen many Chinese turn to cheap online entertainment during the pandemic
  • Sales revenue in China’s games market last year increased 20.71 per cent year on year to 278.69 billion yuan, according to Gamma Data

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP
China’s mobile game market hit sales revenue of 209.68 billion yuan last year during the pandemic, according to Gamma Data. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE