Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP
China’s services activity growth falls to 14-month low in June, weighed down by resurgence of coronavirus cases
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May
- China’s official services gauge had also shown a marked slowdown in June, though it remained well in expansion territory
