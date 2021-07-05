Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s services activity growth falls to 14-month low in June, weighed down by resurgence of coronavirus cases

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May
  • China’s official services gauge had also shown a marked slowdown in June, though it remained well in expansion territory

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:29am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE