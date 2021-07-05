China’s foreign exchange deposits hit a historic high of US$1.01 trillion at end of May, up 35.7 per cent from a year earlier, after having surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time in April, according to data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Photo: AFP
As China’s foreign currency deposits pass US$1 trillion, banks face unwanted headache, yuan pressure
- China’s foreign exchange deposits hit US$1.01 trillion at end of May, up 35.7 per cent from a year earlier, having surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time in April
- China is also seeing rising capital inflows from other channels which continues to place unwanted upwards pressure on the yuan exchange rate
