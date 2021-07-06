Last year, China enjoyed strong export growth given its key role as a global manufacturing centre, with overseas demand for work from home products and personal protective equipment (PPE) surging while most countries were being ravaged by virus outbreaks. Photo: AFP Last year, China enjoyed strong export growth given its key role as a global manufacturing centre, with overseas demand for work from home products and personal protective equipment (PPE) surging while most countries were being ravaged by virus outbreaks. Photo: AFP
Last year, China enjoyed strong export growth given its key role as a global manufacturing centre, with overseas demand for work from home products and personal protective equipment (PPE) surging while most countries were being ravaged by virus outbreaks. Photo: AFP
China GDP
China’s economic growth to cool at end of year, weighed down by slowing export demand as world recovers

  • Economists from Nomura believe China’s economy will grow by 8.9 per cent this year, with Standard Chartered predicting growth will reach 8 per cent in 2021
  • China set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021, and so far has seen a first quarter growth rate of 18.3 per cent, with second quarter data due next week

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 5:30pm, 6 Jul, 2021

