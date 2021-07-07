A Post investigation reveals that large numbers of Australian rock lobsters are circumventing an unofficial mainland ban by passing through Hong Kong and being smuggled north. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen A Post investigation reveals that large numbers of Australian rock lobsters are circumventing an unofficial mainland ban by passing through Hong Kong and being smuggled north. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
exclusive | China-Australia relations: how smuggled lobsters take ‘grey channels’ to Chinese plates via Hong Kong

  • Month-long investigation by the Post reveals how the once wiped-out smuggling of Australian rock lobsters has roared back following an unofficial Chinese ban
  • Authorities seizing boatloads of lobsters on both Hong Kong and mainland sides of the border. While some smugglers are caught, ‘they are always the minority’

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi  and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:29am, 7 Jul, 2021

A Post investigation reveals that large numbers of Australian rock lobsters are circumventing an unofficial mainland ban by passing through Hong Kong and being smuggled north. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen A Post investigation reveals that large numbers of Australian rock lobsters are circumventing an unofficial mainland ban by passing through Hong Kong and being smuggled north. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
