China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party last week. Photo: Xinhua
When will China overtake the US to become the world’s biggest economy?
- Forecasts from Bloomberg Economics suggest China could grab the top spot – held by the United States for well over a century – as soon as 2031
- In Beijing, having just celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, leaders are doing their best to present the baton-change as imminent and inevitable
