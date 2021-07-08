China has long restricted the import of corn via a system of low-tariff quotas, historically totalling around 7 million tonnes annually. Photo: Xinhua
China corn imports to fall as farmers dump other crops to cash in on bumper profits
- China’s maize output in 2021/22 is set to rise by at least 6 per cent after farmers expanded corn planting this year
- The likes of the United States and Ukraine have benefited from China’s corn import binge as the world’s largest grain producer turned into the top corn buyer
Topic | China food security
China has long restricted the import of corn via a system of low-tariff quotas, historically totalling around 7 million tonnes annually. Photo: Xinhua