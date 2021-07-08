E-commerce sales in China totalled 37.21 trillion yuan (US$5.75 trillion) in 2020, and much of that business is done on mobile phones. Photo: EPA-EFE
China retail sales get 3 trillion yuan boost as personalised marketing grows via ‘private traffic’ in chat groups
- WeChat groups, run by foreign and Chinese firms alike, have become crucial marketing tools for reaching new consumers and building brand loyalty in a post-pandemic China
- E-commerce report finds that direct marketing tactics – with customised promotional offers and discounts – are helping companies better connect with their target audience
Topic | E-commerce
