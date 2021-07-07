China’s state reserves agency auctioned aluminium, copper and zinc early this week. Photo: Reuters
China’s metals reserves snapped up at auction as Beijing tries to cool red-hot raw material prices
- China’s state reserves agency auctioned aluminium, copper and zinc this week, with most of the metal reserves snapped up in two days
- The reserves administration put a total of 100,000 tonnes of metal on the market on Monday and said it will release more metal in near future
Topic | Commodities
