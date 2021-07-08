Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week that “it is the people who pay for misguided government policies”. Photo: Kyodo
China-Australia relations: ‘smearing China’ will backfire for trade partners, Beijing warns
- Even with Australia’s iron ore exports to China remaining strong amid their broader trade dispute, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg vows ‘we will not put economic interests first’
- Beijing says ‘it is the people who pay for misguided government policies’
Topic | China-Australia relations
