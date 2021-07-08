China has accelerated its push for the digital yuan this year, rolling out more trials in cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Photo: Getty Images
China digital currency: Beijing Winter Olympics next key trial as pilot programme expands to 10 million
- A total of 10 million users have joined ‘white lists’ at state-owned banks that distribute China’s digital yuan as part of the ongoing trial programme
- Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said on Thursday that the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 will be the next key trial area
