A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP
Global minimum tax: Ireland and other holdouts face mounting pressure to fall in line
- With its relatively low 12.5 per cent corporate tax, Ireland does not want to lose out on foreign direct investment by agreeing to impose a 15 per cent tax on multinationals
- Other notorious tax havens have already signed up, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland
Topic | Global minimum corporate tax
A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP