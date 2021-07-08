A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP
A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Global minimum tax: Ireland and other holdouts face mounting pressure to fall in line

  • With its relatively low 12.5 per cent corporate tax, Ireland does not want to lose out on foreign direct investment by agreeing to impose a 15 per cent tax on multinationals
  • Other notorious tax havens have already signed up, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland

Topic |   Global minimum corporate tax
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP
A global tax-reform plan is expected to be approved at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit on Friday and Saturday in Venice, Italy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE