Charles Li Xiaojia stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) in December. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China ‘needs Hong Kong’ in race for global financial leadership, former stock exchange chief says
- There is a chance that China could become the leader in the global financial system, according to the former head of Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator
- Hong Kong would then need to become an extension of the East, rather than an extension of the Western world, said Charles Li
Topic | China digital currency
