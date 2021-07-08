China’s government has hinted at a monetary policy that would diverge from that of other major economies such as the United States. Photo: AP
China economic policy easing ‘would be no surprise’ after Beijing signals rate cut
- Move would be the first cut in more than a year, and analysts say it would step up financial support for the economy, which could boost job growth
- However, some small and medium-sized enterprises ‘would continue to operate in difficult conditions’ even if banks are encouraged to lend more money, one economist warns
Topic | China economy
China’s government has hinted at a monetary policy that would diverge from that of other major economies such as the United States. Photo: AP