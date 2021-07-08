China’s government has hinted at a monetary policy that would diverge from that of other major economies such as the United States. Photo: AP China’s government has hinted at a monetary policy that would diverge from that of other major economies such as the United States. Photo: AP
China economic policy easing ‘would be no surprise’ after Beijing signals rate cut

  • Move would be the first cut in more than a year, and analysts say it would step up financial support for the economy, which could boost job growth
  • However, some small and medium-sized enterprises ‘would continue to operate in difficult conditions’ even if banks are encouraged to lend more money, one economist warns

Orange WangFrank Tang
Orange Wang  and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 8 Jul, 2021

