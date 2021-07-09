China was the first nation to ground the Max, acting within hours of a fatal crash in Ethiopia in March 2019, and has not allowed the single-aisle workhorse to fly since, crimping jet sales in Boeing’s largest overseas market. Photo: Reuters
China warming to Boeing 737 MAX return with aviation officials open to test flights
- China’s aviation regulators in March said they had ‘major concerns’ about the plane, including design changes, new pilot training and the causes of two crashes
- The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the grounding in November, and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada soon followed
Topic | Boeing
