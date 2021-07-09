China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China inflation: factory-gate prices remain high but in line with expectations
- China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.8 per cent in June from a year earlier, compared with 9 per cent in May
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May
Topic | China inflation
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May. Photo: Xinhua