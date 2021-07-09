China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May. Photo: Xinhua China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May. Photo: Xinhua
China inflation
  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.8 per cent in June from a year earlier, compared with 9 per cent in May
  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in May

Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:53am, 9 Jul, 2021

