The average required reserve ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks has now been reduced to 8.9 per cent following the move by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China to free up 1 trillion yuan to support economic recovery with ‘routine’ reserve ratio cut
- People’s Bank of China confirmed on Friday that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for financial institutions from next Thursday to support the real economy
- The reserve ratio is the portion of reservable liabilities that commercial banks must hold onto, rather than lend or invest
