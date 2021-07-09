The average required reserve ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks has now been reduced to 8.9 per cent following the move by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg The average required reserve ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks has now been reduced to 8.9 per cent following the move by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China to free up 1 trillion yuan to support economic recovery with ‘routine’ reserve ratio cut

  • People’s Bank of China confirmed on Friday that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for financial institutions from next Thursday to support the real economy
  • The reserve ratio is the portion of reservable liabilities that commercial banks must hold onto, rather than lend or invest

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:35pm, 9 Jul, 2021

