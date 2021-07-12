The People’s Bank of China will slash the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday, unleashing 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) worth of liquidity into the interbank system. Photo: Bloomberg The People’s Bank of China will slash the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday, unleashing 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) worth of liquidity into the interbank system. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China ‘recession’ risk sparks ‘unease’ in economic circles, with warnings of quarterly slowdowns

  • Consumption outlook in year’s second half ‘remains pessimistic’, and capital outflow could result in ‘yuan depreciation’ and give rise to asset bubbles
  • Bearish economist says China is in late-stage stagflation and warns that real estate and exports will drag on the economy in the coming months

Frank Tang in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 8:37pm, 12 Jul, 2021

