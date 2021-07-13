China’s exports grew by 32.2 per cent in June compared with a year earlier, while China’s imports grew by 36.7 per cent last month. Photo: AP
China trade ‘likely to slow down’ in second half of year despite strong imports, exports in June
- China’s exports grew by 32.2 per cent in June compared with a year earlier, up from 27.9 per cent growth in May
- China’s imports grew by 36.7 per cent last month, year on year, down from 51.1 per cent growth in the previous month
