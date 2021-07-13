The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Friday it would trim the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points for most banks, freeing up about 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) of long-term liquidity into the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China to cut interest rate by end of year, UBS analyst clashes with broader consensus
- People’s Bank of China is likely to lower its benchmark lending rate by the end of the year, according to Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia-Pacific at UBS Asset Management
- Most fund managers do not expect China to go as far as that in its easing policy after last week trimming the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points for most banks
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Friday it would trim the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points for most banks, freeing up about 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) of long-term liquidity into the economy. Photo: Bloomberg